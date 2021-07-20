Knockagh View Equestrian Centre draws record number of competitors over two days

“We were overwhelmed with the support from all riders as we had a record 360 competitors this year.

“Along with many other businesses we have had a really difficult number of months, due to restrictions, with many of our regular competitions having to be cancelled over the last 16 months and so it was really appreciated to receive so much support from competitors and sponsors alike,” said owner, Ruth Logan

“We would like to thank all of our amazing, local sponsors, who made this festival possible and ensured that all competitors took home fantastic prizes and, more importantly, that all our little competitors left with goodie bags, sweets and prizes giving them all huge encouragement to continue with this fabulous sport!“

Evie Lowry, riding Randalstown Silken Hero, took the Hunter Championship and overall Supreme.

Sponsors were as follows:

Hark Digital, A.H Equestrian, Chris Traynor Farrier Services, White Cottage Stables, Dignity Funerals – Wiltons of Newtownabbey & McConnell’s of Carrickfergus, T.S Eventing, Equine Physique and Motion, Healy’s Haylage, Jackson Coffee Shop, Ballynure, IGS Equine Services, Knockagh Rise Nursing Home, The Den Afterschool Club, Sport N Sound Ballyclare, R.C Equestrian, Old Mill Saddlery, Doagh Equestrian, Jackson’s Butcher Shop and Bakery, Ballynure, Mountain View Stables, T.S Photography, Adam Boyd Personal Trainer, Gleno Valley Stables, Mandy’s Scents, Taylor Fuels, NFU Mutual Ballyclare, Equine Dental Services, Hairways,Greenisland, McCartney Motors Larne, Erin McQuitty Hair @ Serenity, The Irish Equine Rehabilitation and Fitness Centre, Richard Nesbitt Paddock Equipment, Tullraine Equine Clinic, Supreme Products, Maloney’s Chip Shop, R&K Blair, Straid, Evie Williamson Photos & Videos, Victoria Pet Centre, Lee Lee’s Delights and The NI country Gardener.

--

Summer Abbie jumping her pony Solo Star in the 70cm Working Hunter competition.

--

