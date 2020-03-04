Kids urged to get cracking on Easter recycling competition

Mid and East Antrim Council is calling on pupils across the borough to help make Easter all it’s cracked up to be this year.

The local authority is encouraging schools in the area to participate in its recycling Easter Egg decorating competition.

"Do you know you can recycle your cardboard egg box packaging, the foil wrapping of an Easter egg and many more recyclable materials this Easter? We want you to decorate the egg with bright colours, including recyclable materials listed above," a council spokesperson said.

The competition is open to any year group who would like to participate.

There will be limited number of eggs available across the borough, five for Ballymena area schools, five for Larne area schools, and five for Carrickfergus area schools.

The eggs, measuring 1.2 metres tall and 70cm wide, will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis.

The closing date for schools to express their interest is 5pm on Friday, March 13.

The eggs will need to be decorated and dropped off at one of the council's Household Recycling centres by Friday, April 3: Waveney Road in Ballymena, Redlands in Larne or Sullatober in Carrickfergus.

Entries will be judged by a council panel and the winning egg displayed at your local Household Recycling Centre.

For more information contact Catherine Hunter at waste.helpdesk@midandeastantrim.gov.uk