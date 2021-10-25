Junior Endeavourers celebrate Harvest at Magheramorne
Members of Magheramorne Junior Christian Endeavourer Society celebrated Harvest last week.
Monday, 25th October 2021, 10:47 am
Updated
Monday, 25th October 2021, 10:48 am
The group also brought along non-perishable food which will be donated to Larne Foodbank and Christians Against Poverty.
As part of a programme about recycling and looking after God's creation, children planted flowers in plastic bottles and tins to show how we can reuse something with a different purpose.
The girls and boys also took part in the Harvest Service on Sunday morning, in Magheramorne Presbyterian Church.