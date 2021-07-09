July holiday bin collection dates for east Antrim residents

Black, brown and blue bins due to be collected in Larne and Carrick on Monday (July 12) will now be collected on Saturday, July 10.

Bins due to be emptied in both towns on Tuesday, July 13 will now be emptied on Saturday, July 17.

Bryson kerbie boxes due to be collected in Carrick on Monday, July 12 will be collected on Saturday, July 10.

Changes have been made to bin collection days.

There will be a normal collection on July 13.

All five Household Recycling Centres (HRCs) across the borough will be closed on Monday, July 12.

----

Click here to read Carrickfergus Harbour car park closed to vehicles for a month to host a funfair

--

A message from the Editor: