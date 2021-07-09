July holiday bin collection dates for east Antrim residents
Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has reminded Larne and Carrickfergus residents of changes to bin collections over the July holiday period.
Black, brown and blue bins due to be collected in Larne and Carrick on Monday (July 12) will now be collected on Saturday, July 10.
Bins due to be emptied in both towns on Tuesday, July 13 will now be emptied on Saturday, July 17.
Bryson kerbie boxes due to be collected in Carrick on Monday, July 12 will be collected on Saturday, July 10.
There will be a normal collection on July 13.
All five Household Recycling Centres (HRCs) across the borough will be closed on Monday, July 12.
