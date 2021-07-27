The celebration get-together was held at a sun-kissed Cairndhu Golf Club.

Jim and Frankie were married on July 25, 1961 in First Larne Presbyterian Church.

The bride was the daughter of George and Francis Gleave and the groom was the son of Bobby and Agnes Dobbin.

Jim and Frankie Dobbin at their diamond wedding celebration at Cairndhu Golf Club.

After their marriage ceremony 60 years ago, the happy couple joined their guests for a reception in the Laharna Hotel.

They now have two sons, Mark and Gleave, and grandchildren Tyler, Jai, Benjamin and Sophia.

Along with those who joined in the anniversary celebration on Sunday, well-wishers also shared messages on social media.

One person posted: “Happy 60th anniversary! Like Hollywood stars and you are both gorgeous together.”

Jim and Frankie Dobbin on their wedding day on July 25, 1961.

Another friend described Jim and Frankie as “two diamonds on their diamond anniversary”.

“Where would you get it! Happy anniversary,” added another friend.