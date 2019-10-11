Inver Park to host community festival

Larne Football Club will be hosting a three-day community festival at Inver Park next week.

Inverfest 2019 will take place on October 18, 19, 20 and will feature live music and entertainment for children and adults.

The event is supported by Larne Football and Women’s Aid ABCLN.

Friday’s events will run from 6.30pm until late. German beer will be on sale, Larne will take on Glentoran in front of the BBC cameras and post–match music will be provided by Dynamic Soul and Women’s Aid fundraiser.

On Saturday, October 19 events will run all day from 1pm. There will be a barbecue, ice cream stand, entertainment stalls, German beer tasting, bouncy castle, Larne Motor Club car show, face painting and much more. Live music will be performed throughout the day– GAS, Keni Brownlow, Will Magill and Sandy and Stephen.

Evening tickets are priced at £5.

A family day will take place on Sunday with Larne Football Club players in attendance. There will be an inflatable assault course. Live Music on the day provided by GAS, Sam Gribben, Paul Sexton and The Castaways.

Event organiser, Danny Leitch said: “We are delighted that 1889 Sports and Social Club are in a position to put on an event of this magnitude so early in the bar’s life span.

“Like the football side of the club, we place high importance on community engagement and making Inver Park a social hub for the people of the town.

“Inver Fest will be exactly that, three days of entertainment for all of the family with a local twist in some of Larne’s best music acts.

“We look forward to welcoming people up to Inver Park for a great weekend, and would encourage everyone to buy their tickets early to avoid disappointment.”

Women’s Aid ABCLN White Ribbon Coordinator, Tahnee McCrory added: “Women’s Aid ABCLN is delighted to join forces with Larne Football Club to ‘give domestic violence the red card’ at Inverfest 2019.

“Larne FC is the first football club in Northern Ireland to sign the White Ribbon Charter pledging to never commit, condone or remain silent about violence against women.

“We will present the White Ribbon Charter to Chairman, Gareth Clements during the Larne v Glentoran match on Friday, October 18, and are proud to harness the power of the football community to send out the message that male violence against women is unacceptable.”

A weekend pass costs £10 and children go free.