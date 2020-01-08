In pictures: ‘Superhero’ dip in memory of Erin raises over £9k for Angel Wishes

A New Year’s Day dip in memory of schoolgirl Erin Bonar has raised at least £9,000 for the children’s charity Angel Wishes.

Some 150 hardy souls braved the chilly waters at Brown’s Bay, Islandmagee, for the annual fundraiser on January 1.

Five-year-old Erin had been a pupil at Whitehead Primary School.

She had enjoyed cheering on the swimmers during the annual New Year’s Day dip at Brown’s Bay.

Tragically, she passed away in 2015 after a sudden illness.

A few months before she died, she told family that if anything ever happened to her, she would like to donate her organs to help others.

Making a splash at the New Year's Day dip in Islandmagee. Photos courtesy of Bill Guiller

Her bravery has inspired the superhero theme for the Islandmagee New Year’s dip, which is now held in her memory.

Erin saved the lives of three small children and a man in his 40s through the gift of organ donation.

Commenting on this year’s fundraiser, Erin’s mum Susan said: “New Year’s was such a fantastic day, there were at least 150 who did the dip and about the same number of spectators on land to support the superhero dippers.

“We have raised almost £9,000 already with more still coming in, so a fantastic amount for Angel Wishes.”

Angel Wishes is a Northern Ireland charity that supports local children fighting cancer. All money raised goes directly to providing treats and trips for the children.

The event raised thousands for children's charity, Angel Wishes.

