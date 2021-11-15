A number of Services of Remembrance took place across Mid and East Antrim at the weekend.

In pictures: Remembrance Sunday services across East Antrim

A number of Services of Remembrance took place across Mid and East Antrim at the weekend to commemorate those who lost their lives in both World Wars and other conflicts.

Remembrance services were held in Carrickfergus and Larne, with poignant ceremonies in Whitehead, Glynn, and Ballycarry.

Poppy wreaths were laid on behalf of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council at each of the locations.

1. Remembrance Sunday

The local branch of the Royal British Legion, accompanied by DLL Eric Rainey CVO MBE DL and Councillor Danny Donnelly MEABC, during Sunday's commemorations in Whitehead.

Photo: Whitehead RBL

2. Remembrance Sunday

Remembrance Sunday 2021 saw a turnout of over 400 in the seaside town of Whitehead. Included were scouts from Islandmagee and Whitehead. The service was conducted by Rev Canon M Taylor in his capacity as Padre to Whitehead RBL.

Photo: Whitehead RBL

3. Remembrance Sunday

Cadets and Adults of Larne Detachment, Army Cadet Force (ACF) pictured ahead of the Remembrance Day parade. The wreath layers for the Detachment were Cadet Falconer, Cadet Maxwell and Cadet Adrain.

Photo: Larne Detachment Army Cadet Force

4. Remembrance Sunday

Laying a wreath at Larne Cenotaph.

Photo: Mid and East Antrim Borough Council

