Remembrance services were held in Carrickfergus and Larne, with poignant ceremonies in Whitehead, Glynn, and Ballycarry.
Poppy wreaths were laid on behalf of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council at each of the locations.
1. Remembrance Sunday
The local branch of the Royal British Legion, accompanied by DLL Eric Rainey CVO MBE DL and Councillor Danny Donnelly MEABC, during Sunday's commemorations in Whitehead.
Photo: Whitehead RBL
2. Remembrance Sunday
Remembrance Sunday 2021 saw a turnout of over 400 in the seaside town of Whitehead. Included were scouts from Islandmagee and Whitehead. The service was conducted by Rev Canon M Taylor in his capacity as Padre to Whitehead RBL.
Photo: Whitehead RBL
3. Remembrance Sunday
Cadets and Adults of Larne Detachment, Army Cadet Force (ACF) pictured ahead of the Remembrance Day parade. The wreath layers for the Detachment were Cadet Falconer, Cadet Maxwell and Cadet Adrain.
Photo: Larne Detachment Army Cadet Force
4. Remembrance Sunday
Laying a wreath at Larne Cenotaph.
Photo: Mid and East Antrim Borough Council