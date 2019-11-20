In pictures: Crowds get into the festive mood as Larne lights up for Christmas

Larne town centre was packed on Friday evening as local people gathered for the annual Christmas lights switch-on ceremony.

Santa was joined by Larne Football Club’s first team and Alderman Gregg McKeen in a special lantern parade from Larne Market Yard to Broadway.

Crowds in the town centre for the festive count down.



Crowds enjoyed a festive programme of entertainment featuring The Salvation Army, The McAuley Christmas Singers, Larne High School and Radio Larne .

Helping to spread Christmas cheer were Mrs Claus and some Victorian carol singers, with colourful window displays from local traders who have been competing in the Larne Christmas Window Competition adding to the festive atmosphere.

Keeping a close watch for Santa switching on the lights in Larne.

Keeping a grip on the antlers.

Getting into the festive spirit in Larne.

Santa and Ald Gregg McKeen in the lantern parade.

One of Santa's elves enjoying the Christmas event.

In seasonal costume for the Christmas switch on.

Crowds gather in the town centre.