In pictures: Community spirit behind festive event in Whitehead

Community spirit was alive and well in Whitehead this festive season as volunteers pitched in for the Christmas Day dinner.

This was the third year of the free event which took place in the town’s Methodist Church hall on December 25.

Guests enjoy festive fare.

It was organised by local couple, Noel and Gillian McKee. "We are always happy to get involved in this event and in any other way that helps bring the community of Whitehead together," said Noel.

"It’s not just about the food, it’s about sending out a message that there is always a place for you to come to on what can be a difficult time for people. Our event is all inclusive, you don’t have to be in need to attend. Just come along, speak to someone new and enjoy the food on offer.

"We had 37 in attendance on the day with four home deliveries going out to people who were too ill or immobile to attend. The power tripped one hour before the meal leaving us without an oven, but NIE were out within twenty minutes to rectify the problem. We are very grateful to a local electrician who also called out free of charge to see if he could help us out.

"A local band kept us entertained and we had ample volunteers helping out to make the day run smoothly. We would like to thank the many people who baked, prepared and donated food for us and to the local businesses and Masonic lodge who also helped us out.

Enjoying the Whitehead Christmas Day dinner.

"We were able to donate £415 and some left over food to the Salvation Army in Belfast to go towards their night project providing shelter and food for rough sleepers."

Meanwhile, local food bank Whitehead Storehouse sent out nearly 30 Christmas hampers of food, toys and dinners to families and individuals throughout the town in the lead up to Christmas.

The event took place in the Methodist Church Hall.

Musical entertainment at the festive event.