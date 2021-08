In all, 54 ABOD parades were set to take place across the country on Saturday, August 14 – with far fewer bands than usual marching in the annual Londonderry city relief parades.

The commemorations were much more dispersed than usual this year in light of concerns around the spread of Covid-19.

Members of the Larne Walker Club joined Cairnalbana Flute Band and Constable Anderson Memorial Flute for the parade, with wreaths laid at the cenotaph.

Photos by Roy Hutchinson.

1. Constable Anderson Memorial Flute Band colour party pictured on their way back after the wreath laying ceremony at Larne.

2. Bandsmen Stephen Burnes, Constable Anderson Memorial Flute Band and Ian McCullough, Cairnalbana Flute Band pay their respects at the Cenotaph on Saturday.

3. Constable Anderson Memorial Flute Band pictured on Saturday on their way to the Cenotaph in Larne.

4. Apprentice Boys of Derry colour party pictured at the Cenotaph on Saturday just before the start of the wreath laying ceremony.