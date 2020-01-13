Hundreds of east Antrim residents without power

Over 700 customers are currently without power after a number of power cuts hit east Antrim.

The Times understands 656 customers are without electricity in Whitehead.

The outage occurred at 2.12pm. A spokesperson for Northern Ireland Electricity Networks (NIEN) said: “A repair team has been assigned and will be on its way as soon as possible. The fault is due to severe weather conditions causing damage to the network.”

There is currently no estimated restoration time.

A total of 24 customers are currently without power in the Woodburn Road area of Carrickfergus.

The outage commenced at 1.48pm. No estimated restoration time has been provided by NIEN.

There are two separate power cuts in the Ballystrudder area.

A total of 21 customers lost power at 2.17pm due to the stormy weather conditions. NIEN will provide an estimated restoration time when one becomes available.

In the second incident, 13 customers are without power. The power cut occurred at 12.48pm and power is estimated to be back on by 4.30pm today.