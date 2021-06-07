How to get your special free Father’s Day message published in the Larne Times

Celebrate Father's Day with a personalised message.

Father’s Day is on Sunday, June 20 and the Larne Times series is giving you the chance to send your dad - or another special man in your life - a message of love and thanks for the world to see.

It’s been a tough 18 months for everyone and the love of someone special has helped so many of us through these difficult times.

There are also those who have missed out on that special love from their dad due to shielding or other lockdown restrictions.

And let’s not forget the many dads who added the role of teacher to their skills during the pandemic.

So now, with Father’s Day approaching, we are offering readers the opportunity to send a short public greeting.

Send us your message in 50 words or less, who it is for and who it is from. Please ensure you use full names, not nicknames.

We will also need your contact details in case we need to check anything. We will not be able to publish any message sent without this information.

Send us your message before the closing date of 12 noon by Monday, June 14 by email to [email protected]