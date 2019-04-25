Hope House partners web solutions provider to boost donations

A cancer patient support charity has revealed plans to extend its provision in Islandmagee.

Hope House, founded by Roy and Dawn McConnell, offers free self-catering accommodation to cancer patients and their carers during or upon completion of their treatment for a short time of rest.

Details of the proposal were revealed as the charity announced it has partnered with Flint Studios, a web solutions provider, to develop a website enabling it to accept donations online.

Dawn said: “We have plans to convert a second, smaller property, also in Brown’s Bay, towards the end of the year. This will sleep two people and will be really helpful in catering to the demand for the service we provide. We’re hoping to start the renovations as soon as funds become available.”

Since completing renovation of its centre in Brown’s Bay in October 2018, Hope House has raised £12,000 through the website and local fundraising efforts. Gifted by Flint Studios, the website also provides an online application form for patients to book to stay.

Dawn said: “As a result of people’s generous donations, various fundraising initiatives and the ongoing support from several organisations such as MIS Claims, we were able to purchase a cottage in Brown’s Bay that can sleep up to five people.

“Ongoing funding is really crucial to enable us to continue offering this much-needed service. We were therefore delighted with the website provided by Flint Studios as it not only provided us with a platform to tell our story and promote the service to families in need, but also to allow people to easily donate online.”

Jeremy Biggerstaff, Managing Director at Flint Studios, said: “The work carried out by Hope House Ireland makes a huge difference to cancer patients and those who assist and care for them. The Hope House Ireland website we designed and developed now enables quick and easy donations of any amount made through PayPal or the charity’s Just Giving page.”

Flint Studios was introduced to Hope House by its longstanding client, MIS Claims. Michael Bennett, managing director at the road traffic management services company, said: “We made the decision to select Hope House Ireland as our charity partner due to reasons very close to our heart. As of September 2018, we are proud to have raised a total of £145,000 towards the purchase of the new Hope House facility.”

MIS Claims’ support of Hope House was instigated by its owner, the late Alan Baillie, who worked tirelessly to raise awareness and funds for various charities. Since Alan’s cancer diagnosis in 2017 and passing in 2018, the company with support from the Baillie family, has continued to raise funds for Hope House.

Dawn said: “We are so appreciative of the support Alan gave us and the subsequent and continued support from MIS Claims and the Baillie family, so we will therefore be naming the new property in Alan’s honour.”

For more information on Hope House Ireland or to make a donation, visit https://hopehouseireland.org/