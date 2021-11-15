Home-Start East Antrim seeking volunteers
A local community network is seeking new volunteers to help with its work supporting families with young children.
Monday, 15th November 2021, 10:31 am
Updated
Monday, 15th November 2021, 10:44 am
Home-Start East Antrim said: “Could you volunteer a few hours a week to visit and befriend a local family with young children in the Larne area?
“Home-Start East Antrim are expanding our service to local families and are now recruiting home visiting volunteers.
"Full training, support and out of pocket expenses provided.”
To find out more call 02893 328875 or register an interest at https://www.home-start.org.uk/find-out-more-about-volunteering-for-home-start
Last year Home-Start supported 56,000 children in 27,000 families, in communities right across the UK.