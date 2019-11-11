‘High demand’ on Emergency Department at Antrim Area Hospital

The Northern Health and Social Care Trust has urged residents not to attend the Emergency Department at Antrim Area Hospital unless their condition is urgent or life threatening.

A spokesperson for the Trust said: “There is high demand in both Antrim Area and Causeway hospitals today, with many patients who are ill waiting to be admitted from the Emergency Departments.

The Trust issued advice.

“Although we are working hard to make beds available, we would ask you to avoid the EDs unless you have an urgent medical condition.

“If your condition is not urgent or life threatening, please consider choosing another service, otherwise long waits are inevitable. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation during this busy period.”