Peter was named ‘Best Craftsperson’ in the Heritage Rescue or Repair category of the annual awards run by the Ulster Architectural Heritage Society.

The announcement was made at a celebratory dinner at Belfast City Hall on November 23 during which Peter received his plaque from broadcaster Wendy Austin, who was hosting the event.

In a brief speech, he paid tribute to all those involved in the No. 131 restoration and told guests that the engine would be out on the main line again in December on the Santa Special to Whitehead.

Peter Scott.

Also present at the ceremony were RPSI Technical Operations Engineer, James Friel, and the Society’s Outreach and Education Manager, Rebecca Laverty.

Peter expressed thanks to all the RPSI members and supporters who had voted for him in the public vote which Ulster Architecture ran in association with sponsors the Irish News.

The awards, which are backed by the Andrew Lloyd Webber Foundation, aim to celebrate “unsung angels of local heritage who have rescued an historic site or building, or who worked as craftspeople in a heritage project.

The Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Kate Nicholl, who addressed the dinner, said the awards were a “fantastic opportunity to celebrate our built environment and heritage”.