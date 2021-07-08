Her Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant support role honours for proud east Antrim cadets

Emma Ellison, Larne and Robert Allen, Carrickfergus, take on the largely ceremonial year-long role during which they will attend Mr David McCorkell, Her Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant for the County of Antrim, on major civic occasions.

In the citation which accompanies the honour, Emma, a Cadet Sergeant Major with Larne High school’s Combined Cadet Corps Contingent, is praised as a highly popular senior cadet whose “people skills” reflect a maturity well beyond her years. Always prepared to take responsibility for those in her command, she routinely uses her own knowledge and skills to teach and mentor the junior cadets, to whom she is an outstanding role model.

Described as a “sound-all-rounder”, Emma has also developed a particular interest and earned admirable skills in first aid, becoming a vital part of her company first aid team, recently competing in the 38 (Irish) Brigade Cadet First Aid Competition.

Emma Ellison with her mum, Sarah and Mr David McCorkell, Her Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant for the County of Antrim.

She is an active and valuable member of her community, regularly involved in raising funds for charities and recently took part in a campaign to raise the profile of the new Larne High School Combined Cadet Corps Contingent, encouraging others to join and take advantage of what’s on offer.

While the ceremony to mark the conferral of her prestigious award was socially-distanced, Emma is already looking forward to a busy year ahead as restrictions lift.

It is a similar story for Cadet Sergeant Robert Allen, of Carrickfergus Open Detachment of the Army Cadet Force. He is “an enthusiastic and hard-working cadet” who is steadily progressing through the cadet syllabus and making the most of the broad range of challenges and opportunities the Army Cadets offers, including completing his Junior Cadet Instructors Cadre, Cadet Leadership Course and Cadet Radio User Qualification. In addition, he has successfully completed his Bronze Duke of Edinburgh’s Award and is well on his way to earning Silver.

Robert’s blend of determination and commitment, coupled with a lively sense of fun, have already opened exciting opportunities for him to progress within the Cadet movement. He recently represented his battalion on a major six-week Canadian exchange project, taking part in and learning to coach a variety of sports including football, frisbee, lacrosse and softball, earning the sports-keen teen a Canadian Silver First Aid Award. While in Canada, Robert was also able to demonstrate his considerable leadership skills when he was selected to act as a platoon commander on the exchange visit.

Robert Allen with his dad, Richard and Mr David McCorkell, Her Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant for the County of Antrim.

Meanwhile, Monkstown teenager Ellie-May Wilson has been appointed to serve as Her Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant’s Cadet for the County Borough of Belfast.

Ellie-May, a Cadet Corporal with the Monkstown Detachment Army Cadet Force, will attend Mrs Fionnuala Jay-O’Boyle, CBE, Her Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant for Belfast on major civic occasions.

In her citation, she is described as “an enthusiastic, dedicated and deeply committed cadet, who is willing to carry out any task asked of her, and always performs to the best of her ability”.

Ellie-May is praised for continually demonstrating the strongest of leadership skills, responsibility and care towards others, particularly at training week-ends and camps. Always polite and well mannered, she exudes zeal and enthusiasm., making her a role model for younger cadets.

Ellie-May Wilson with Mrs Fionnuala Jay-O'Boyle, CBE, Her Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant for Belfast

She is an excellent shot, and recently made the cut into the National Cadet Small-Bore Top 50, assessed against more than 40,000 cadets en route. Ellie-May is well on her way to achieving the Duke of Edinburgh Silver Award.

In addition to her cadet activities, Ellie-May is a gifted artist, recently winning a school cup for her GCSE Art and Design, is a member of the St John Ambulance Cadets, and volunteers to help out at her local youth club.

Her award citation concludes by noting that Ellie-May’s energy and commitment coupled with selflessness and compassionate nature reflect the best of cadet traditions.

All three will wear a special insignia on their uniform throughout their year in office.

