Halloween coming to Carnfunnock

Fire breathing monsters will be brought to life while kings and knights of old fight to rule Carnfunnock this Halloween.

The event will run from 2pm-6pm on Saturday, October 26 and finishes with the dramatic lighting of a spectacular fire sculpture, created and produced by outdoor arts company Walk the Plank.

Visitors can dare to go north of the walled garden on a quest for the throne and enter the Maze of Enchantment, enjoy a magical circus show, listen to spooky stories or create their own piece of Halloween art.

There will be a free park and ride bus service sponsored by Translink and Caterpillar, running regularly from Caterpillar, Old Glenarm Road, Larne, between 1.30pm and 7pm.

Buses will also pick up from Ballygally, taking passengers straight into Carnfunnock Country Park. All buses are wheelchair and pram friendly.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Maureen Morrow, said: “One of the highlights of our Halloween celebrations will be the free event at Carnfunnock Country Park in Larne. It is sure to draw the crowds and promise a magical and memorable celebration for the whole family.

“We are encouraging as many people as possible to use the free park and ride service provided and we are grateful to both Translink and Caterpillar for their kind sponsorship of this event. Tickets to park directly in Carnfunnock for this spooky event are still available but going fast.

“Whether you live in Mid and East Antrim or are travelling from further afield, we look forward to welcoming visitors to our legendary event at Carnfunnock and hope to see spectators getting into the spirit of Halloween.”

Speaking about the partnership, Translink's John Morgan, said: “We are pleased to be working with Mid and East Antrim Borough Council again to provide shuttle buses for the Halloween event at Carnfunnock Country Park and enable people to enjoy this magical and charming event without the worry of finding suitable parking.”

Visitors will need a special ticket if they wish to park in Carnfunnock Country Park for the event. Vehicles will not be able to access to the park without this ticket.

Tickets are £5 limited to one per household. Car parking tickets for Halloween at Carnfunnock will be available from Larne Smiley Buildings, Victoria Road, Larne; contact 0300 124 5000 and select option two.

A number of free blue badge holder tickets are also available and visitors are asked to remember to bring their Blue Badge with them when claiming their ticket.