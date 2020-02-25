Greenisland buzzes with speed chess extravaganza

A total of 33 chess players gathered at Greenisland Baptist Church on Saturday, February 22 for 10 rounds of thrilling blitz chess.

Rated by FIDE, the International Chess Federation covering 170 countries around the world, the event attracted many high profile chess champions, travelling from Bangor, Portadown, Larne and all corners of Belfast. The regular players were joined by many new children and teenagers from the Greenisland area.

All 12 prize-winners from the chess blitz at Greenisland Baptist Church.

Chief Arbiter Brendan Jamison issued a special welcome to all the newcomers playing in their first ever chess event. Chess teacher Keith Marshall from Carrickfergus Grammar encouraged many of his pupils to play in the tournament, and they were also joined by the school’s principal, James Maxwell. All three newcomer medals were won by players from Carrickfergus Grammar, with gold awarded to 16 year old Daniel Porter, silver to 13 year old Joseph Boyd and bronze awarded to Matthew Withers.

The Junior band was won by Andy Boal with 5.5/10, Silver was awarded to 9 year old Aaditya Singh, also scoring 5.5/10 and Bronze was won by Chris Conn with 5/10, his first chess tournament in 13 years.

Greenisland co-ordinator Chris Dorrian won the gold medal as winner of the intermediate band. Silver went to the rapidly improving 20 year old Aaron Wafflart from Belfast. The bronze medal was scooped by 11 year old Dexter Harris of Strandtown Academy, proving quite a force against the many adult players.

The third place trophy went to Des Moreland of Newtownabbey with an impressive 8/10; second place was won by chess veteran Danny Roberts with 8.5/10 and the champion’s trophy was awarded to Carrick player Nick Pilkiewicz with 9/10.

Round 9 of the tournament underway - Adam Rushe (left) versus Danny Roberts (right).

At the prize-giving, the arbiter issued a big thank you to Chris Dorrian for securing such a wonderful venue for the chess tournament. Everyone enjoyed the Greenisland Baptist Church with its excellent location and wonderful cafe.