Graduation day for local trainee firefighters

Trainee firefighters from east Antrim are due to begin their careers in stations across the province after graduating with the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.

The group of 29 includes Connagh Armstrong, from Larne; Adam White, from Carrickfergus; Stephen Hackworth, from Carrickfergus; Kyle Jordan, from Carrickfergus; David Reeves, from Newtownabbey; and Alexander Morris, from Larne.

Newly appointed Minister of Health, Robin Swann, joined Chief Fire and Rescue Officer (Interim) Michael Graham at a special Graduation Ceremony at NIFRS Learning and Development Centre, Belfast, where the graduates were presented with their certificates and awards.

During their intensive trainee course, the new firefighters developed specialist knowledge and a wide range of practical skills, including tactical firefighting, breathing apparatus, road traffic collision and other rescue skills, as well as fire prevention and community safety training.

They are the first cohort of trainee firefighters to benefit from NIFRS’ new state of the art Tactical Firefighting Facility outside Cookstown, which improves how firefighters are trained, enhancing their own safety and the safety of the public.

NIFRS Chief Fire and Rescue Officer (Interim) Michael Graham, said: “I would like to warmly congratulate our 29 new Firefighters on their achievement. This is a proud day for them, both personally and professionally. By completing our rigorous trainee firefighting course, our graduates have proven that they have the knowledge and practical skills necessary to be a modern day firefighter in an organisation that is changing and transforming, and from today they will take their place on a fire station, using those skills to help make people safer."