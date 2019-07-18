Gobbins cafe to ‘act as a hub for the community’

A mum-of-four is providing seven jobs with the café at the Gobbins Visitor Centre in Islandmagee under new management.

Anne English brings over a decade of experience in catering. Her adventure at The Gobbins began two years ago as a temporary chef before this new chapter as owner.

Anne said: “I am very excited about the next few years. The Gobbins attraction is growing from strength to strength and it will be great to be part of that journey. I live on the doorstep here in Islandmagee and have done for 53 years, so I’m delighted to not only be providing seven jobs in the area but also to help support local suppliers as well.

“We want the café to not only leave a great taste in the mouth of the many international tourists that come here every season, but to also act as a hub for the local community to come and enjoy.”

Anne is relishing her new role at The Gobbins, where her fiancée Michael also works.

“We actually met at our local running club, we have to burn off all my good cooking somehow!” Anne joked.

“It’s great having that support at work but my family at home, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council and all the staff here at The Gobbins have been great. There’s always someone on hand or at the end of a phone with any advice I need and I’m really looking forward to welcoming the local community as well as the thousands of colourful visitors from around the globe.”

The Gobbins Café is open every day from 8.30am to 7pm.