Glenarm play park awarded for accessibility

Glenarm play park has received a William Keown Trust Prestige Award for being an accessible environment for all abilities.

The location and visibility of the play facility was judged alongside its legibility, access and selection of play equipment.

(L-R) Alex Darragh, Contracts Manager from MP Coleman Ltd; Mayor Maureen Morrow; Hugh McNally, Project Development Officer and Trevor Taylor, Deputy President of The William Keown Trust.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council replaced the play park and also built a new MUGA (Multi-Use Games Area), with works completing in December 2018.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Maureen Morrow, said: “It is a great honour to be awarded the William Keown Trust Prestige Access award in recognition of the accessible, user-friendly environment at the Glenarm play park.

“Play is incredibly important for the health and wellbeing of our children and young people and this award demonstrates Council’s commitment to delivering quality play provision across the Borough”.

“I know this new play park and MUGA will be enjoyed by children and young people of all abilities for many years to come.”

Some of the accessible facilities at the play park.

The pirate ship and ocean themed play equipment is located on an enclosed site, and the MUGA is bounded on all sides by high stone walls.

Every effort was made to include equipment with a multi-play aspect in order to allow children with varying physical and mental abilities to play together.

The play park was noted as being extremely well designed, using the contextually responsive nautical narrative in the coastal setting of Glenarm village.

Some of the equipment at the play park includes a multi-play pirate ship, four person ocean see saw, a navigator, a play tower, play panels, dolphin springers and inclusive flush roundabout.