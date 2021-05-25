Glenarm Mini Land Rover Experience to let children be in the driving seat

The Mini Land Rover Experience is part of a £500k investment, announced earlier this year, to significantly enhance the Glenarm Castle visitor experience.

The investment has helped to create up to 20 full and part time jobs at the east Antrim site. Five of the roles have been created at the Mini Land Rover Experience.

A spokesperson for the event said: “Supported by Charles Hurst Land Rover as the headline sponsor, complementing its current national ‘Outspiration’ campaign, with additional support from NFU Mutual, the adventure will provide families with a safe, fun drive on the first off-road Mini Land Rover adventure course in Northern Ireland.

Charles Hurst represenatives Sarah Armstrong (Senior Brand Marketing Manager), Lauren Hyndman (Brand Marketing Manager) and Alan Thompson (Head of Business) pictured with Nigel Campbell (events and marketing Glenarm Castle) and Adrian Morrow (Managing Director Glenarm Castle).

“Children from 3-11 years can take over the wheel of one of five Mini Land Rover cars; featuring steering wheel, a starter key, accelerator, lights, a direction switch with accompanying adults having access to a hand held fob which will remotely switch off the car.

“Reaching a top speed of potentially 5mph, children will drive on a specifically designed outdoor course with a range of ‘challenges’ along the way. The experience lasts 45 minutes which includes a 15 minute safety briefing.”

The experience costs £20 for 45 minutes. Pre booking is advised. For further information and for booking details, visit wwww.glenarmcastle.com. Follow Glenarm Castle @GlenarmCastle on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

