Glenarm Castle announces details for the funeral of Alexander, Earl of Antrim

Alexander, Earl of Antrim.

Arrangements were announced today (Thursday) by Glenarm Castle, ancestral home of Alexander McDonnell.

A statement issued from the castle read: “The funeral of Alexander, Earl of Antrim will take place on Wednesday 11th August at 11am at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Glenarm.

“Due to current Covid restrictions the service will be by invitation only, however all are very welcome to join the traditional procession behind the horse and cart from the church back to Glenarm Castle following the funeral service. Family, friends and estate staff will then proceed from the castle to the family burial site up the Glen.

“As a mark of respect to the late Lord Antrim our businesses including The Walled Garden and all of our retail and food outlets will remain closed for the whole of Wednesday 11th August.”

The 9th Earl of Antrim died peacefully on the morning of July 21 after a short illness. Custodian of Glenarm Castle for many years, he also had an illustrious career as Keeper of Conservation for the Tate Gallery in London.

In a tribute, the Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor William McCaughey, said that during Lord Antrim’s lifetime “he remained true to his roots as a Glenarm man”.

