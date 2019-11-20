'Give preloved toys new life this Christmas' - Council

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is encouraging residents to give preloved toys new life this Christmas.

‘Christmas Containers’ are being installed at each of the council’s five recycling centres, where residents can donate unwanted toys.

Council will donate all the toys received to Habitat ReStore Ballymena, Restore (East Belfast Mission) and Blythswood Ireland in Carrickfergus.

The containers will be open from Friday, November 22 until Friday, December 6 at:

- Waveney Road;

- Sullatober;

- Redlands;

- Larne South;

- Glenarm Household Recycling.