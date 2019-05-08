Genial evening for genealogy trail and exhibition launch in Carrickfergus

Graveyards may provide the route for families searching for their roots, guests at a new exhibition and trails launch have heard.

‘Stories behind the Stones: Churchyards of Antrim and Carrickfergus’ has been developed by the Mid Antrim Heritage Partnership.

Members of the Antrim Historical Society, Katie Orme, Jane Edwards and Josephine Herbison, with Shirin Murphy, Collections Access officer, Carrickfergus Museum.

An audience gathered at Carrickfergus Museum to hear historian and genealogy expert, Dr William Roulston speak about the project, which highlights the numerous sources of information for the family historian or interested visitor.

Dr Roulston, director of the Ulster Historical Foundation, delighted the crowd, revealing all kinds of information that can be gathered from visiting old churchyards.

The exhibition includes an 18th century pulpit Bible from First Carrickfergus Presbyterian Church, and an early 19th century offertory tray from Carrickfergus Congregational Church, which was originally used in the old Independent Meeting House at Quay Gate, next to the Customs House(later the Anchor Inn).

The Churchyard trail is available from Carrickfergus Museum, and the exhibition will be on display until May 30.