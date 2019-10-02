Garron Tower site for St Killian’s College new build

A consultancy team has begun detailed planning of a new school building for St Killian’s College, Garron Tower.

The principal of the Co Antrim coast-based school provided guests with a project update in his annual prize night address.

Anna Atcheson was awarded the Glenariffe Cup for outstanding contribution to the college.

Noting the college is again oversubscribed in all of the year groups, Jonny Brady said: “This success has also been recognised by DENI (Department of Education for Northern Ireland) whereby over the last year the college has seen significant investment in a range of areas and new minor works which add to the college buildings and fabric.

“Since last year’s prize night the DE have now agreed that the new school build will occur on the Garron Tower site. The Integrated Consultancy Team led by Shipway Consultancy have begun detailed planning of the new school building. The new build will also incorporate the ground floor of the castle building.

“It is an exciting time for the college as we move into our tenth year. What this means is that in the near future there will be a school in East Antrim and the Glens which will be fit for purpose in the 21st Century and which will be the envy of all along the coast.

“It will be a school which will not only serve the students of St Killian’s but one which will be a community resource.”

Stephen Emerson was the Top achieving boy and won the Danske Cup.

Welcoming guest speaker Neil McManus, a former pupil and successful GAA player and pundit, parents, pupils and colleagues, the principal reflected on a year of achievement.

He said: “This year’s results highlight the success of the college, in both academic and extra-curricular activities. To see so many of our students achieve and exceed their expectations is a great credit to them, their families and teachers. Once again, St Killian’s has demonstrated its consistency in achieving excellent outcomes for all.

“The 2019 students have continued the tradition to set the bar high for those who follow. This year’s GCSE results, once again, place the college as one of the top performing non-selective schools in Northern Ireland when measured against the percentage attaining five GCSE grades A*-C, including English and Maths. An outstanding 92% of students gained five GCSE grades at A*-C which is significantly higher than the Northern Ireland average.

“This year our AS students have produced another excellent set of results with over 82% achieving A-C grades. This success is highlighted in the number of AS students receiving awards here tonight.

Anna McNeill, Aine Quinn, Maria McKenna and Emer Quinn who won individual awards at prize night.

“A level students did outstandingly well with 82% of St Killian’s students achieving A*-C grades in their examination results, with 40% of students at A level courses achieving A*-A grade, well above the national average.”

The principal went on to review other aspects of school life noting success in the sporting arena and the wide range of extra-curricular events to encourage different experiences outside the classroom, including links with the community.

Thanking staff for their dedication, he added: “The most accurate measure of our educational success is the young women and men that result from the values and ethos which will make them positive contributors to our society.”

Conor O'Hara who won the Jubilee Award for outstanding achievement under challenging circumstances.