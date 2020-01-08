Further tributes to UUP stalwart May Steele

Further tributes have been paid to Ulster Unionist Party stalwart May Steele, who passed away this week at the age of 83.

Speaking in the House of Lords, Ulster Unionist peer Lord Rogan praised the party’s Honorary President for her many years of service.

“Mrs May Steele JP MBE joined the Ulster Unionist Party in the 1950s and served in many positions for the next seven decades," he said. "Her final role was as president of the Ulster Unionist Party. May Steele was one of a kind. I will miss her greatly, as will her family and many friends, both in the Ulster Unionist Party and in the wider Northern Ireland community.”

East Antrim Ulster Unionist Assemblyman Roy Beggs has also spoken of his sadness at the passing of Mrs Steele.

“I knew May for decades – she was a committed and dedicated Unionist who represented the Ulster Unionist Party in the Northern Ireland Forum from 1996-1998, and she also ran for election to both Larne Borough Council and the Northern Ireland Assembly," he said.

"May served faithfully and diligently as an Ulster Unionist Party Officer and East Antrim Association Officer for decades. She also Chaired the Ulster Women’s Unionist Council (UWUC) and more recently being recognised as Honorary President of the Ulster Unionist Party.

"May was deservingly awarded an MBE for political and public service, and previously served as Justice of the Peace (JP) for County Antrim. May also headed up campaign teams for both my father and I and many Ulster Unionist council candidates. Her late husband Sam served as a local councillor covering the Larne Lough and Islandmagee area, where they lived.

"May will be sadly missed by all within the East Antrim Ulster Unionist Association, by her family and her many friends across Northern Ireland.”

