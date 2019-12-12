Funeral this Saturday of Carrick Rangers player Jerry Thompson

The funeral of Carrick Rangers player Gerard (Jerry) Thompson will take place in Belfast this Saturday (December 14).

The service for the 24-year-old footballer will be held in the Sacred Heart Church, Oldpark Road, Belfast, at 9.00m, followed by burial in Belmont Cemetery, Antrim, according to a notice on the Funeral Times website.

Tributes have poured in after the north Belfast man passed away suddenly on Tuesday.

A popular figure in local football, Jerry also played for Portadown, Larne, Donegal Celtic and Clifonville Olympic.

Carrick Rangers were due to play Cliftonville at Solitude on Saturday but the Premiership game has been postponed as a mark of respect.

Meanwhile, Portadown’s Championship game against Ballinamallard United at Ferney Park will now kick off at 5pm.

Portadown FC stated on their website: “The kick-off time has been moved to 5pm to allow players and management of the club to attend the funeral of former player Jerry Thompson.”