Funding released for new school build in Islandmagee

The business case for a new build for Islandmagee Primary School has received the green light from the Department of Education.

The development was announced this morning by the school on social media.

Arlene Cambridge and Gordon Lyons MLA at Stormont.

A spokesperson for Islandmagee PS said: “We are extremely pleased to announce that the business case for our new school build has been approved and the funding released by the Department of Education.

“The consultancy team has been appointed and the expected date of opening remains on track for Autumn 2021.”

Welcoming the announcement, East Antrim UUP MLA John Stewart said: “This is excellent news for Islandmagee. It is long overdue, but thankfully pupils, parents, staff and the local community now have clarity about when the new school will be built.

“A huge well done to the principal Mrs Cambridge and the board of governors at Islandmagee Primary School for their relentless efforts and commitment to making this happen.”

East Antrim DUP MLA Gordon Lyons said: “It has been a long road, almost 20 years since the idea of a new school for the area was first mooted.

“Massive congratulations to the previous and current boards of governors for their determination over a long period of time and in particular the principal, Mrs Arlene Cambridge, for her outstanding work and dedication to the school and its long term future.

“Well done to the parents, pupils and local community for all their work which has secured such a fantastic result.”

Commenting on the development, a spokesperson for the Department of Education said: “The Department can confirm that a business case for the new build of Islandmagee Primary School has been approved and an Integrated Consultancy Team has been appointed to take forward the design, and ultimately the construction, of the major capital project.”