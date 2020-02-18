Funding boost for Mae Murray Foundation

The Mae Murray Foundation is celebrating after receiving £5,148 towards their work in the Larne area.

Representatives from the charity were presented with a certificate by Imelda McMillan, chairperson of the Halifax Foundation.

Mrs McMillan said: “The Halifax Foundation for Northern Ireland is delighted to support the important work of Mae Murray Foundation. This award will enable the organisation to provide much needed support to groups of disadvantaged people from across Northern Ireland. We wish them every success in the future.”

The Mae Murray Foundation was set up to allow people with complex physical disabilities, including Cerebral Palsy, Spina Bifida, Muscular Dystrophy and a wide range of hidden disabilities, to take part in activities, experience the world and enjoy friendship together in an inclusive environment.

In this recent round of funding, the organisation secured £5,146 as a contribution towards the rent of their premises at Willowbank Business Park, Larne.

Kyleigh Duddy, Operations Manager, said: “We are delighted to receive support from the Halifax Foundation for Northern Ireland. This will enable us to give additional time to our most vulnerable clients, many of whom find it difficult to manage increasingly complex problems in an increasingly complex world.”

Halifax Foundation for Northern Ireland awards approximately £1 million annually to enable people, who are disadvantaged or with special needs, to participate actively in their communities.