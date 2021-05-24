Free webinar on 'spoil trains' to mark Industrial Heritage Week

Whitehead-based steam engine No. 4 during its visit to Killarney in May 2018 (archive image).

Industrial Heritage Week runs from May 30 to June 6, coinciding with the steam train rides at Whitehead on May 29-31 as well as the re-opening of Whitehead Railway Museum on June 3.

The keynote event will be a Zoom webinar next week, with a presentation about the Magheramorne spoil trains by RPSI volunteer Joe Cassells.

The event is free, but tickets must be booked through Eventbrite. The webinar takes place at 7pm on Thursday, June 3, and is open to any interested party.

"Our thanks go to Mid and East Antrim Borough Council for organising the week and the webinar. It will be a timely boost for Whitehead Railway Museum and for the other industrial heritage centres in the borough, such as Flame Gas Museum in Carrickfergus," RPSI said.