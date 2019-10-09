Free cross community sports initiative for children in Larne

PeacePlayers Northern Ireland will be starting a basketball programme called the Larne Cross Community League tomorrow (Thursday, October 10).

The initiative, in partnership with Larne YMCA, will run until Thursday, December 5, and will take place each week from 7pm until 8.30pm.

A spokesperson for the scheme said: “This is a cross community team building and basketball programme for boys and girls aged eight to 16.

“Participants will have the chance to play basketball games, join in team building activities, visit Belfast to participate in a cross community league there and have the opportunity to play in basketball tournaments.”

The programme is free to enter. For more information call 074948 671 07l, email Brilynne Parrish to bparrish@peaceplayers.org or check out the PeacePlayers Facebook page.