Former Larne Grammar students secure US scholarship places

They will be among 61 students from across Northern Ireland on the Study USA programme, which enables students to study business or STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering or Maths) subjects for a year in American colleges, across 28 States, helping to develop their career prospects when they return to Northern Ireland.

The British Council, the UK’s international organisation for educational opportunities and cultural relations, manages Study USA on behalf of the Department for the Economy.

Jenny (21) is currently studying Law at Queen’s University Belfast and will spend her year at King’s College in Pennsylvania.

Jenny Wilson (left) and Sasha Dempsey.

She said: “Being selected for Study USA is definitely a mixed feeling of excitement and nerves but I’m looking forward to experiencing and adapting to American college life and culture, and being able to immerse myself in everything it brings.

“I know it is very different to university life over here so I can’t wait to experience it.

“For me, this is an invaluable experience as I believe that it will allow me to become a much more independent and confident person, which will benefit me personally and professionally.

Meanwhile, Sasha, also 21, is a student at Belfast Metropolitan College studying Fashion Production and Business.

She will spend the next year in Illinois at North Central College.

She said: “I applied for Study USA as I wanted to challenge myself and get out of my comfort zone.

“I have never lived away from home before so didn’t want to take any half measures

and decided this was the opportunity I needed. I think I’m quite independent already, but I want to test myself and see how well I can really do on my own.

“I also want to experience the different culture that America has to offer and explore Chicago.

“When I return home, I’m hoping to move into the film industry or the luxury fashion industry, but right now it’s predominantly film and production that I’m most interested in.”

The Study USA programme was postponed in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but with current conditions, it has been decided that the programme can proceed this academic year.

Jonathan Stewart, Director, British Council Northern Ireland, said: “This has been a

challenging year for our students, and we are delighted that they will be able to take part in the programme this coming academic year.

“They will join a growing alumni of students to act as ambassadors for Northern Ireland and our institutions, developing important long-term links and connections between the two countries.

“Through international mobility programmes like Study USA, students are able to enhance their employability skills and also obtain greater intercultural understanding, helping to prepare them for work in a global economy.

“We wish this year’s students every success, and trust that new connections and friendships will be developed in the year ahead.”

Study USA continues the British Council’s work, building connection, understanding and trust between people in the UK and overseas through arts, education and English language teaching.

Applications for Study USA 2022/23 will open in late Autumn.