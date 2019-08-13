Football club is given green light for new stand

Planning permission has been granted for a new stand at Larne FC’s Inver Park home.

The club plans to build a modern new area for supporters, including revamped changing facilities, car parking, additional seats, and a concourse with toilets, a shop, refreshments and food sales area.

The stand will also feature a control room, press box and community viewing areas.

When complete, the structure will hold 1,088 fans over three levels.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Planning Committee approved the application at the body’s most recent meeting.

Councillor Gregg McKeen, chair of the Council’s Borough Growth committee and a keen Larne FC fan, welcomed the move.

He said: “This is great news for the club, the community and Mid and East Antrim.

“What Larne FC have achieved on the pitch is remarkable - a real football fairy tale. This has had a wonderful impact off the pitch too, with local businesses and the community rallying behind the team.

“Larne FC has a vision to become one of the top clubs in local football and they signalled their intent on Saturday with a resounding victory in their first game in the top flight.”

Last year, Larne FC completed the purchase of Inver Park from Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

Since then the club has invested heavily in the ground, including the installation of a 4g playing surface.

Larne FC owner Mr Bruce said: “This is just the latest step in the journey of Larne - a club and a town I adore.

“I sincerely thank all of those who continue to support what we are building in Larne and I look forward to what promises to be an incredible future for our club.”