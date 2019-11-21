‘First ever’ carol service at Larne’s Inver Park

Larne Football Club is inviting the community to Inver Park for a Christmas carol service on Wednesday, December 18.

‘Carols Under The Lights’ will include feature St Anthony’s Primary School, Larne & Inver Primary School and 1st Larne BB Old Boys Silver Band.

A Larne FC spokesperson stated: “This promises to be a great night for the whole family We look forward to welcoming the community into our facilities for a fantastic event, and hope that you will join us on the night.”

What is believed to be the first ever carol service held at the football ground will take place on the pitch with spectators using the covered seating in the stands.

Afterwards, all attendees will be invited to the 1889 Sports & Social Club for tea, coffee and hot chocolate with festive treats also available.

Entry to the stadium will be from 6.30pm with the service starting at 7pm sharp.