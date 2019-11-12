'Find your Christmas' in Mid and East Antrim

The nights are getting darker across Mid and East Antrim, but not for long as the Christmas light switch-ons get underway this week.

Larne and Carrickfergus town centres will be awash with colour as shoppers take to the high streets to find their Christmas.

For Larne, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has planned workshops for local schools and groups to make lanterns in advance of the Christmas parade.

Setting off from the Market Yard on Friday, November 15, the parade will make its way to Quay Street and to Broadway for the lights switch-on by Councillor Gregg McKeen and Larne Football Club.

Carrickfergus will hold their annual ceremony on Saturday, November 16 with Councillor Cheryl Johnston switching on the lights.

A carol service will take place with live music, dance and festive fun organised for all the family.

The ceremony will draw to a close with a spectacular fireworks display.

Theatre lovers can enjoy the adventurous tale of Sleeping Beauty in Carrick Town Hall on Saturday, December 7 or in Larne's McNeill Theatre on Saturday, December 14.

Meanwhile, a fantastic array of mouth-watering artisan food and unique, locally-produced arts and crafts will also be on offer at the Christmas markets this year in Larne (Thursday, December 12) and Carrickfergus (Saturday, December 14).

Whitehead’s Victorian Street Fair will take place on Saturday, November 30 with Greenisland set to shine on December 5.

For your full guide on how you can find your Christmas across Mid and East Antrim visit midandeastantrim.gov.uk/Christmas.

Details of the switch-ons are as follows:

- Friday, November 15 - Larne from 5pm to 8pm

- Saturday, November 16 - Carrickfergus from 2pm to 6pm

- Saturday, November 30 - Whitehead Victorian Street Fair from 1pm to 6.30pm

- Thursday, December 5 - Greenisland from 7pm to 8pm.