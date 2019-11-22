Festive craft exhibition ‘first’ for Carrickfergus Museum

Carrickfergus Museum is hosting its first Christmas craft exhibition featuring a wealth of artists and crafters.

The showcase is being launched on November 30 and will run at the Antrim Street centre until January 4, from Monday to Friday, 10am – 5pm and on Saturday, 10am to 4pm.

Necklace by Colleen Douglas.

From the hand-made jewellery of Colleen Douglas inspired by the sea-glass found on the shores of Carrickfergus, to the instantly recognisable landscapes of Tom Stephenson and Sharon Millar, the organisers say there is something here for everyone.

There is a wide range of artists getting involved, some such as Emily Rutzen, Elain Blackburn, Emma Arthur, Lesley Lowry and Christine Patrick exhibiting with the venue for the first time.

There are also the recognisable names of Karen Shaw, Daryll Spence, Charlie Fox and John Houston, who were part of the beautiful East Antrim U3A earlier this year, and Joanne Campbell from local group Quadart.