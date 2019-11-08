Family of Carrickfergus footballer and firefighter thank community for generosity

The family of the late Carrickfergus footballer and firefighter Stuart Hilditch has presented £1,300 to the Friends of Cancer Centre, Belfast.

The money was raised in lieu of flowers after Stuart’s death in September following a battle with illness.

The family of the late Stuart Hilditch presenting a cheque to the Friends of the Cancer Centre.

Stuart, 38, was the husband of Julie-anne and father of Megan, Paige and Jack.

The son of East Antrim DUP MLA David Hilditch and Wilma, he played for Carrick Rangers, Barn United, Islandmagee and Wellington Rec.

David Hilditch said: “The money was donated by Stuart’s many, many friends and colleagues in appreciation of the care that Stuart had received during the difficult times as he fought so bravely.

“Thank you so much to everyone for their kindness and generosity to a cause that unfortunately so many will benefit from, thank you.”

Based at the heart of the Cancer Centre at Belfast City Hospital, the charity funds life-saving and life-changing projects that make a real and lasting difference to the lives of thousands of local people affected by cancer.