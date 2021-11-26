Family announces death in Canada of ‘true Irish gentleman’ originally from Larne

Desmond Patrick Kelly.

Desmond Patrick Kelly passed away on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre in Ontario.

In a statement, Mr Kelly’s family said: “It is with heavy hearts and joyful memory that we announce the passing of our beloved Desmond Patrick Kelly at the age of 73, after succumbing to a two-year, hard-fought battle with cancer. “Devoted husband of 53 years and best friend to Mary (nee Curley). Loving father to Laura and Sean. Proud poppy to Desmond, Jazmine, Emerson, and Avery.

“Desmond is survived by his siblings Seamus, Elish (John), Imelda (Willie), and John (Kathleen), sisters-in-law Teresa, Lucy (Mike), and brothers-in-law James, Martin (Debbie), John (Geraldine), Geraldine Curley.

“He is predeceased by his parents Patrick and Mary Kelly, siblings Rosemary Macgill and Angela Russell, and brothers-in-law Kieran and Kenneth Curley.”

Desmmond was born at the ‘Head of the Town’ on May 1, 1948 and moved to Kent Avenue. He worked at Klingers, Larne and emigrated to Canada in 1972 after marrying his wife Mary.

The announcement added: “Desmond had a wonderful life in Canada but always called Ireland his home.

“A true Irish gentleman, he will be greatly missed with tender fondness, music, and stories by his many nieces, nephews, friends, and colleagues.

“In loving memory of Desmond we are receiving flowers and donations to the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation of Canada and/or the Canadian Cancer Society and we thank you in advance for your generous gifts and contributions.

“Desmond’s strong, generous, and steady spirit will live on in our hearts for generations to come.

“A special thank you to the doctors and staff at Peterborough Regional Health Centre for your professional care and compassion: Dr Black, Dr Jeyabalan, Dr J Broomfield and Dr A Wilson.