Emergency services rescue injured woman from Blackhead Path
Members of the emergency services were tasked to Whitehead today (Monday) after receiving reports a woman had sustained injuries after falling on Blackhead Path.
Detailing the incident on social media, a Portmuck Coastguard spokesperson said: “Portmuck team tasked this afternoon after reports that a woman had fallen on Blackhead Path and sustained leg injuries.
“We assisted the ambulance crew to carry her down the path, wishing her a speedy recovery.”
