Emergency services rescue injured woman from Blackhead Path

Members of the emergency services were tasked to Whitehead today (Monday) after receiving reports a woman had sustained injuries after falling on Blackhead Path.

By The Newsroom
Monday, 4th October 2021, 4:52 pm

Detailing the incident on social media, a Portmuck Coastguard spokesperson said: “Portmuck team tasked this afternoon after reports that a woman had fallen on Blackhead Path and sustained leg injuries.

“We assisted the ambulance crew to carry her down the path, wishing her a speedy recovery.”

----

Emergency services at the scene.

Read More

Read More
Police urge Mid and East Antrim residents to make home security 'part of daily r...

--

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers. Please consider purchasing a copy of the paper. You can also support trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription of the News Letter.

Emergency services