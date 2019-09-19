Emergency services rescue dog after Larne cliff fall

The dog was rescued this afternoon. Pic by Allen Craig.
Members of the emergency services were tasked to the Glenarm Road area of Larne this morning after a dog became trapped on a coastal ledge.

A fire appliance from Larne Fire Station and a specialist rescue team appliance attended the incident in Chaine Park after receiving a call at 10.40am.

Firefighters used a ladder to rescue the dog. Pic by Allen Craig.

Detailing the rescue, a Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) spokesperson said: “Firefighters were called to a small animal rescue in Chaine Park, Larne. A dog was stuck 40ft up a cliff face.

“Firefighters used a ladder, a working at height kit and rope rescue equipment to get to the dog. The dog was rescued by 12.43pm.”