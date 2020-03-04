Emergency services praised for response to Magheramorne incident

East Antrim MP Sammy Wilson has led tributes following the tragic events at a property in the Bankhall Road area of Magheramorne.

The DUP representative was speaking after Monday’s incident which saw a toddler die and a baby and their mother sustain serious injuries as the result of a stabbing.

Mr Wilson said: “The events which led to the large police operation do not bear thinking about. A family has been plunged into tragedy and the local community have been left shell shocked.

“I understand that the scene which greeted officers and paramedics was beyond words and I want to commend them for their professionalism in extremely difficult circumstances.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the entire family circle at this time.”

Commenting on social media, East Antrim Alliance MLA Stewart Dickson passed on his condolences to everyone concerned.

He said: “This is a profoundly sad incident. My thoughts are with all concerned and the close knit community as they come to terms with the trauma.”

Echoing these sentiments. East Antrim UUP MLA John Stewart said: “This incident has rocked the quiet close knit community and details of what happened are still emerging.

“My thoughts are with all those involved as they struggle to deal with this awful news and also with all the emergency services who responded to this terrible event.”