Policeare currently seeking the whereabouts of Greg McCullough.

A post on PSNI Facebook said: "Greg has been reported as a missing person to Police".



Greg was last seen in the Antrim area on 06/01/20 at approximately 15:00-16:00 hours.



The post adds: "If you have seen Greg or have any information which could assist Police with their enquiries please contact 101 quoting serial 1892 of 06/01/20".