East Antrim town and village tributes to the fallen

Towns around Mid and East Antrim fell silent today (Monday, November 11) at 11am to mark Armistice Day.

It followed a weekend of tributes around the borough including the dedication of the war memorials in Larne and Whitehead after refurbishment work.

Members of the Sea Cadets make their way to Larne war memorial. INLT 42-003-PSB

On Sunday, the annual parade left from the Royal British Legion premises in Point Street for Larne war memorial, on which additional names of soldiers from the area who lost their lives in the First World War are now engraved.

The upgrade project also saw the installation of two stone-clad pillars, new walls, paving and seating.

RBL members were joined by clergy, veterans, representatives of the services, emergency services, youth organisations and the wider community.

Among the wreaths laid was one on behalf of the citizens of the borough as the fallen from two World Wars and other conflicts were honoured.

Members of 7th Larne Scouts pictured at the Remembrance Sunday ceremony. INLT 42-004-PSB

Whitehead RBL led the commemoration in the seaside town on Sunday with a parade from the community centre for a Service of Dedication and Remembrance at the new war memorial.

Remembrance Sunday was marked in Carrick too with a parade and service at the waterfront war memorial.

Meanwhile, the Glynn community gathered at the village’s war memorial on Sunday afternoon.

On Friday evening, a service took place at Ballycarry war memorial.

Members of the local clergy who attended the Remembrance Sunday service. INLT 42-005-PSB

The Deputy Lord Lieutenent for Co Antrim, Liam Kelly lays a wreath at Larne War Memorial. INLT 42-006-PSB

Members of the Larne Branch of UDR Regimental Association laid a wreath. INLT 42-009-PSB

Killyglen Accordian Band led the Remembrance Sunday parade at the Glynn. INLT 42-023-PSB

William Nelson and Gary Doey represented Larne Rugby Club at Glynn. INLT 42-024-PSB

William Hollinger playing the Last Post at Glynn. INLT 42-025-PSB