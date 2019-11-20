East Antrim stories part of National Lottery’s 25 years celebrations

The National Lottery is celebrating a quarter century of supporting good causes in East Antrim.

Since the first draw on 19 November 1994, more than £55 million has been invested in over 700 good causes in the area across the community, arts, sport and heritage sectors.

Notable grants include £2.4 million for the Glenarm Harbour restoration back in 1999; £2.1 million for a 3g pitch and changing facilities at the Cliff in Larne in 2007 and £1.7 for the Carrickfergus Townscape Heritage Initiative in 2013.

Carrickfergus Bowling Club received the first ever National Lottery grant in the constituency when it was awarded £70,046 to for the provision of new facilities in 1995.

The majority of the grants are for £10,000 or less such as the £190 awarded to Greenisland Knockagh Youth Club to introduce the game of boccia in 2006.

Paul Mullan, chair of the National Lottery Forum in Northern Ireland and director of Northern Ireland of The National Lottery Heritage Fund, said: “More than £1.2 billion of National Lottery players money has been invested in more than 25,000 local people and projects.

“And this funding has allowed people in Northern Ireland to do extraordinary things, taking the lead to improve their lives and the community.

“But none of this would be possible without those people from Northern Ireland who have played The National Lottery over the last 25 years and we would like to say a huge thank you for your support.”