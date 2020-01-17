East Antrim rockers raise hundreds for Action MS

A group of sixties rockers from east Antrim have got together to record a CD to support local charity Action MS.

Known as Broadband, the group was formed in 2014 by drummer Davy Love from Islandmagee and bass guitarist John Shanks and Peter Broad on vocals, both from Carrickfergus.

During the 1960s and 70s they played in venues across the island of Ireland, as members of groups and bands such as M Squad, Mystic Eyes, Honesty, King Bees, Capri Showband, the Champs and the Flames.

Peter’s youngest son Adam, of Ginger Fingers Jam Band, completes the line-up on lead guitar.

The band plays mainly for fun and their playlist includes many classic songs from ‘fifty something’ years ago, bringing back happy memories for the senior band members.

Davy said: “Three of us are in our seventies now, so it’s just great that we can still get together and play the music we really like.”

In 2012 Peter’s second son Gavan was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis and over the years he has received the support of Action MS.

Last summer the band thought it would be a good idea to make a record to raise some funds for the charity.

The CD, called ‘Mojo’, was recorded ‘live’ in John Shanks’ back room by friend of the band John ‘Mac’ McFarlane and contains a selection of eleven rock ‘n’ roll classics.

“Mac did a brilliant job. Using a pretty basic four track recorder, he somehow managed to make us sound almost good!” joked John Shanks.

Nearly 100 copies of the CD have been ‘sold’ since it was released just before Christmas.

“We’re asking for a donation of £5 minimum for the CD and all monies received go to the charity,” explained Peter.

“We’re so glad we decided to do this, it’s been a lot of fun and to date £500 has been raised for a very worthy cause. On behalf of Gavan and myself, I would like to thank everyone who has given so generously.”

Action MS is a local charity set up in 1976 to support families in Northern Ireland living with Multiple Sclerosis. If anyone would like more information on the work of Action MS or would

like to buy the Broadband ‘Mojo’ CD, call 028 90790707 or email info@actionms.co.uk