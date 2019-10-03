East Antrim flute band donates drum to Hill Croft pupil

A young flute band enthusiast with special needs has been left overjoyed after receiving a snare drum from Constable Anderson Memorial Flute Band.

The Larne-based band kindly donated the instrument to David (16) after a member noticed an appeal from David’s dad on social media.

David, who attends Hill Croft School in Newtownabbey and has a form of autism and is non verbal, received the instrument on Saturday, September 28.

Detailing the generous initiative, a spokesperson for the band said: “It was a simple case of answering a father’s call on Facebook. His father John had posted asking if ‘anyone had an old snare drum, David loves drumming, please?’

“One of our members spotted the appeal on social media and passed it on to our committee and we got the ball rolling.

“We are fortunate enough to have a few spare drums in our practice room. We went and changed a few parts, got it tuned and in working order for David.

“We then arranged for David and his parents to come to Larne Rangers Club to be presented with his drum and it’s fair to say he was delighted.

“Constable Anderson Memorial wish David all the enjoyment he can find with this small gesture and we were more than happy to help.”