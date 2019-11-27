Double delight for Green Token charities at Asda Larne

Three community groups in Larne are set for an extra special donation this Christmas as part of the latest round of Asda Foundation Green Token Giving.

Action for Children, Access Employment Ltd and St John Ambulance Larne will see their donation doubled as part of the supermarket’s campaign.

The charity with the most green tokens will receive £1000 instead of £500, with the other two runners-up receiving £500 each instead of £200.

Over 1500 local charities and causes across the UK will benefit from the boost in funding this Christmas, thanks to a £1 million investment by the Asda Foundation across its Green Token and Local Impact grants.

The Green Token Scheme allows customers at Asda stores to pick charities or community groups close to their own hearts to gain vital funding boosts by placing a green token in the relevant box on the store’s community board.

The group with the most tokens at the end wins the main donation with the two runners-up receiving a smaller monetary prize.

To help gain support for their cause, each shortlisted charity will receive a green jar and be encouraged to share their news in their local area and encourage customers to vote. This is delivered along with a note advising them they are now in the running to receive double the amount they originally anticipated.

Catherine McCallion, Asda Larne Community Champion, said: “We’re really excited to spread the magic this Christmas by supporting three local charity groups at Asda Larne with double the donation they were expecting as part of our Green Token Giving Scheme.

“We couldn’t be happier that this Christmas the Asda Foundation are doubling their investment meaning we will be donating £2,000 across all three shortlisted groups with the winner set to receive £1,000 – so please don’t forget to go instore and vote.”